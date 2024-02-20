The general public has been informed and invited to apply for the ongoing 76th Regular Course applications

Kaduna state - The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has announced that applications into the 76th Regular Course are ongoing and it’s open to both male and female Nigerians.

Interested Nigerians were advised to visit the application portal at www.ndaapplications.net and pay the application fee of N3,500 via remita.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by NDA via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NDefenceAcademy, on Tuesday, February 20.

Requirements into NDA

Application admission into NDA will close on April 30th, 2024.

According to the statement, interested applicants are advised to download and read the application requirements carefully.

NDA application must also apply for the 2024 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) UTME examination and choose NDA as its first course.

Also, interested applicants must sit and score at least 180 in the 2024 UTME for all courses except engineering whose cut-off mark is 210.

The statement also disclosed that only candidates who obtain the minimum UTME score will be invited to select and sit for the NDA screening test. The test will hold at various centres across the country on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

NDA will invite successful candidates for the Armed Forces Selection Board (AFCS) for detailed medical, physical and mental health tests after which the list of admitted students will be published.

NDA course cut-off marks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NDA is a military university in Kaduna, established in 1964 to train officers for commissioning into one of the three Nigerian Armed Forces services—the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, and Nigerian Air Force.

This post provides a comprehensive breakdown of the NDAs for the 2024/2025 admission period and other requirements.

The institution has two campuses located in Afaka and Ribadu. The institution offers 4 years of academic training and one year of military training. Before considering your application, check out NDA courses and cut-off marks to determine whether you qualify to join Nigeria’s leading military university.

