The national chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, has been arrested by the police

In viral footage, the LP chairman was seen being dragged by operatives of the Edo state police command

Meanwhile, there were mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media over how he was arrested

Edo, Benin - Emerging reports have confirmed that operatives of the Edo State Police Command have allegedly detained Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), in Benin City.

According to Vanguard, Abure faces accusations of preplanned attempted murder and other purported violations.

It was gathered that the arrest occurred in Benin on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

His arrest stems from a complaint filed by the LP Youth Leader, Comrade Eragbe Anselm Aphimia.

Petition against Abure

The petition, addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, dated February 13, includes the following points:

“On December 28, 2023, I flew into Benin City Airport around 2 p.m. as part of an official 5-member delegation authorised by the Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, Alhaji Lamidi Basiru Apapa.

“Our mission was to organise Ward, LGA, and State Congresses in Edo State, as well as supervise the sale of nomination forms for various posts, as mandated by INEC guidelines, within the stipulated time frames.

“On arrival at the Benin Airport, I was received by one Mrs Mary Okheime Newberry, who falsely claimed to be providing transportation and accommodation on behalf of unnamed “stakeholders.”

The petition states that she arranged for them to stay at the Smart Homes Hotel without their knowledge of her dark and violent intentions.

Reportedly, a man identified as Austin Emeka arrived at the hotel lobby the following morning to escort them, Mr Patrick Anethua and his colleague, under the guise of taking them to a meeting location.

Netizens react to Abure's arrest

Meanwhile, Nigerians and political enthusiasts took to social media to react to the alleged arrest.

@Royal_Spotlight wrote:

"When will police learn how to treat people with dignity?

"Even if the allegations are true, where is their professionalism?

"I don't condole corruptions or the likes, but have APC not done wørsę than this in their doings?

"Was Betta Edu arrested in this dragging manner?"

@EzeuzorChukwudi wrote:

"Apc today has captured Labour Party. From now henceforth, Tinubu will be in full control of that party... That's the goal of his arrest. Tinubu doesn't miss a golden opportunity like this."

@Phaamsaam wrote:

"From vote of confidence to prison ."

@Mr_francis55 wrote:

"Issues dey oOoOO but it's better like this, instead of one man's greed to jeopardize the efforts of the entire Nigerian youths. We have come along way to look at people's face. Anyone found culpable will collect. @PIDOMNIGERIA thank you for your efforts in all of this."

N3.5bn fraud: LP chair Abure told to account for funds from US

Meanwhile, the ongoing turmoil within Nigeria's second major opposition party, the Labour Party, shows no signs of resolution.

Recently, Oluchi Oparah, the party's suspended treasurer, called on Julius Abure to provide details about the funds received from Nigerians living abroad during the 2023 presidential election.

Abure, the party's chairman, countered in an interview, accusing Oparah of attempting to tarnish his reputation within the country.

