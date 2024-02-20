Drama as Gunmen Abduct Corpse, Demand N50 Million Ransom, Details Surface
- Suspected kidnappers allegedly struck in Ameze Owerre, Umabor community, Nsukka local government area (LGA) of Enugu state
- The attackers reportedly abducted the remains of late Ugwuanyi Israel while it was being transported from Lagos to Nsukka for burial arrangements
- Legit.ng reports that the gunmen not only seized the deceased’s body but also abducted all family members accompanying it
Nsukka, Enugu state - Gunmen have reportedly abducted a corpse that was being transported from Lagos to Nsukka in Enugu state.
The Cable reported that the remains of late Ugwuanyi Israel who hailed from Ameze Owerre, Umabor community in Nsukka local government area (LGA) of Enugu state, were being conveyed to his hometown by family members when the kidnappers swooped on them.
All the people with the corpse and the driver were abducted, according to Guardian newspaper on Tuesday, February 20.
The incident happened this past weekend along 9th Mile road in Umuoka, The Nation noted.
A source said:
“His corpse was on its way from Lagos (Sunday, February 18, 2024) when the vehicle conveying his body was halted by kidnappers and people in the vehicle alongside the driver were all kidnapped at Umuoka Udi LGA of Enugu state.”
According to multiple media reports, the kidnappers demanded the sum of N50 million after establishing contact with the remaining relatives.
The source said:
“They called to inform us to look for N50 million.
“Our fear is that the corpse will decompose before they release them."
