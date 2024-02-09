No fewer than 16 people including children and women have been kidnapped at Kogo village in Faskari Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina state.

The attack has caused tension among residents of the community concerning the ongoing security situation.

The state police spokesperson, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, promised to verify the incident and provide a response

Faskari, Katsina state - Armed bandits have kidnapped 16 people including children, and women at Kogo village in Faskari local government area (LGA) of Katsina state.

According to Vanguard, a resident said the bandits attacked the village at about 8:20 PM on Thursday, February 8.

It was gathered that the villagers were caught off guard as the assailants executed their plan with precision.

“The hoodlum quietly infiltrated the community, possibly parking their motorcycles at a distance to avoid detection.

“Without causing much uproar, the assailants targeted a residence and eventually took away 16 people comprising of children, women, and men.”

There is tension in the community as villagers anxiously await updates on the ongoing situation.

The source said the residents are deeply concerned about the safety of the kidnapped victims.

Bandits Kidnap 55 wedding guests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that terrorists kidnapped 55 persons while escorting a bride along Damari town in Sabuwa local government area of Katsina state. The resident added that three security volunteers however lost their lives in an effort to rescue the kidnapped victims.

About 30 women, along with the bride, were travelling in a truck to Ungwan Murjiya village between 8:30 and 9:00 pm when they were ambushed by the assailants along Gamji Road in Dandume LGA. The gunmen ambushed about 30 women, along with the bride, while travelling in a truck to Ungwan Murjiya village. A local source disclosed that the truck conductor was shot and is currently receiving treatment at Damari Hospital.

The Dandume LG Council Chairman, Alhaji Basiru Musa, who confirmed the kidnappings said the women were residents of Dandume but were abducted while returning from Sabuwa LGA around 9:00 pm.

