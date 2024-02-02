Armed bandits ambushed and kidnapped about 55 persons while escorting a bride in Katsina state

The incident happened along Damari town in Sabuwa local government area on Thursday, February 1.

It was gathered that three security volunteers lost their lives in an effort to rescue the kidnapped victims.

Katsina state - Terrorists have kidnapped 55 persons while escorting a bride along Damari town in Sabuwa local government area of Katsina state.

As reported by Channels Television, a resident said the incident occurred at about 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 1.

The resident added that three security volunteers however lost their lives in an effort to rescue the kidnapped victims.

“Before the hoodlums attack the victims on a canter vehicle, the victims were initially over 70 mostly friends to the bride in which several others escaped”

The about 30 women, along with the bride, were travelling in a truck to Ungwan Murjiya village between 8:30 and 9:00 pm when they were ambushed by the assailants along Gamji Road in Dandume LGA

The gunmen ambushed about 30 women, along with the bride, while ravelling in a truck to Ungwan Murjiya village, Vanguard reported.

A local source disclosed that the truck conductor was shot and is currently receiving treatment at Damari Hospital.

The Dandume LG Council Chairman, Alhaji Basiru Musa, who confirmed the kidnappings said the women were residents of Dandume but were abducted while returning from Sabuwa LGA around 9:00 pm.

