Although other regions are not exempted but the rising insecurity has continued to trouble the peace and source of livelihood of northern residents

While some governors have taken the bull by the horns, others are still struggling with the idea of how to tackle the problem

It is a troubling development for the Katsina state governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, who has decided to go as far as sacrificing his life to end banditry

Katsina state, Nigeria - The governor of Katsina state, Dikko Umaru Radda has made a strong pledge to guarantee the security of lives and safety of residents in the state.

Katsina governor has emphasized that security remains a paramount concern. Photo credit: Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda

Katsina governor speaks on ending banditry in the state

Governor Radda has promised to sacrifice his life to end banditry in the state, Daily Trust reported.

In a BBC Hausa interview, the governor said security is a top priority, saying that was why a law was passed to establish a volunteer force equipped with weapons.

The governor had, on Tuesday, October 10, inaugurated the Community Watch Corps to complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies in the state.

“We have inaugurated, trained, and equipped the volunteers, providing them with cars, motorbikes, and even armoured cars,” the governor said.

Katsina governor speaks on minimum wage for security agents in the state

Regarding allowances, Governor Radda hinted that government had adopted the minimum wage system, and the volunteers would be paid accordingly.

He said:

“The public should be aware that these volunteers were doing this job unpaid and are motivated by a sense of duty to protect their families and communities."

