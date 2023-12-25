Terrorists killed eight persons in Kukar Babangida village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state.

The victims were traders returning from the Jibia weekly market on Sunday, December 24 when the terrorists attacked them

The bandits kidnapped two others while the survivors of the attack are undergoing treatment in the hospital

Jibia, Katsina state - Bandits attacked and killed eight traders returning from the Jibia weekly market and kidnapped two others near Kukar Babangida village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the tragic incident happened on Sunday, December 24, when the bandits opened fire on the vehicle conveying the traders.

Four passengers were severely wounded and are undergoing treatment in the hospital. While those killed have all been buried according to Islamic rites.

The terrorists are said to be fleeing from the military in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state

The state police spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, confirmed the unfortunate incident to journalists.

Aliyu said:

“Yes, it is true. The command has since deployed measures to prevent recurrence and has detailed its operational assets to track down and arrest the perpetrators.

“The CP (police commissioner) condoles with the family, friends and loved ones of those affected by the incident"

Gunmen kill over 70 in Plateau, raze houses

Legit.ng earlier reported that the festive season turned tragic in Plateau state as assailants unleashed coordinated attacks on Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau state, resulting in the deaths of at least 76 people.

Confirming the development, the Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Bokkos area, Monday Kasa, disclosed that the coordinated attacks occurred on Saturday, December 23, and lasted into Christmas Eve, December 24, when residents were already in the festive mood.

Kasa explained further to Channels TV, that the casualty figures are increasing as more dead bodies are recovered by the team of security personnel. He added that several houses were set ablaze by the attackers who also looted farm produce and destroyed properties in the process.

Bandits kill newly elected councillor, 2 others in Katsina

A prominent resident of Funtua town in the Funtua local government area, Mallam Buhari Funtua, popularly known as ‘Buhari Michael’, was killed while engaging armed bandits at Low-Cost Housing Estate in the neighbouring Dutsen Reme area of Bakori LGA of Katsina state.

Until his death, Mallam Buhari was the leader of the local vigilante group in the area. The terrorist attack happened around 11:00 pm, according to locals, who spoke to the news outlet on the phone.

