The federal government has said it has reviewed the commitments made with organised labour in the agreement signed on October 2, 2023

This was contained in a statement signed by the minister of state for labour and employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, on Wednesday night, February 21

Legit.ng recalls that the NLC and TUC had on February 8 issued a 14-day nationwide strike notice to the Bola Tinubu administration over the alleged failure to implement the agreements reached after the removal of the petrol subsidy

FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu administration has said it is committed to its obligation on the signed October 2, 2023, agreement with the organised labour.

The federal government’s assurance comes amid the insistence by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that it would proceed with its planned strike action slated for February 27 and February 28.

A statement on Wednesday night, February 21, by Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the minister of state for labour and employment, said the government has reviewed the commitments made with the Organised Labour in the agreement entered.

Onyejeocha stated that “very substantial progress” has been made in some areas.

The FG listed the areas thus:

(i) On the wage award of N35,000 for Six Months, the government has paid for four months up to 31st December 2023. The remaining two months of January and February 2024 are being processed.

(ii) On the Minimum Wage Committee, the government, on 30th January 2024, inaugurated a 37-member Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage to review and develop an acceptable and sustainable minimum wage for Nigerian workers. The Committee has so far held two meetings, and discussions are ongoing.

(iii) This was effected immediately Concerning the suspension of the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) on Diesel for Six Months beginning from October 2023. It is on record that no one has been subjected to this form of taxation since October 2023.

(iv) The government has made substantial financial commitments regarding providing CNG Buses and Conversion Kits. These buses will be rolled out very soon to alleviate Nigerians' transportation challenges.

(v) Regarding various tax incentives in the agreement, the government has commenced a series of engagements with relevant stakeholders. At the same time, all necessary machinery is being put in place for effective implementation.

(vi) On the Leadership Crises rocking NURTW and RTEAN, the government waded into the matter, and the issue has been amicably resolved. The Lagos State Government was mandated to address the matter, and as we speak, the Executive Body of the Union has been inaugurated, and all contending issues are resolved.

(vii) Concerning the outstanding Salaries and wages of Tertiary Education workers in federally owned Educational Institutions, the government has paid in full the four months' outstanding salaries to ASUU as approved by Mr President. Action is ongoing concerning other Unions as well.

(viii) So far, 3,140,819 households, including vulnerable Pensioners, have benefitted from the N25,000 monthly conditional cash transfer amounting to N68.3 Billion before the programme's temporary suspension.

(ix) Regarding subsidised distribution of fertilisers to farmers across the country, the government has made tremendous progress in ensuring effective distribution to farmers to boost agricultural production.

(x) The government has constantly engaged various State Governments and the Private Sector on the issue of the implementation of wage awards for their workers, which has received favourable compliance from State Governments. The government will continue to use all relevant channels to ensure the sustainability of the programmes.

(xi) To encourage Micro and Small Enterprises, as contained in Mr President's Broadcast on 1st August 2023, to the Nation, plans have reached an advanced stage to accelerate the job creation process by releasing funds to Micro and Small-scale businesses.

(xii) To ascertain the level of rehabilitation of the Refineries in the country, a joint visitation by the Government and Organized Labour was successfully carried out today, 21st February 2024, and it was established that the Port-Harcourt Refinery is 80% completed. Production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) will commence before the end of the year.

Conclusively, the federal government stressed that it is committed to social dialogue with organised Labour and other stakeholders “towards achieving industrial peace and harmony while prioritising workers' welfare”.

