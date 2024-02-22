Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - In a new twist, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has backed out of the planned two-day nationwide protest and strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Legit.ng reports that the planned demonstration was to protest the economic downturn in Nigeria.

NLC leaders are gearing up for a strike. Photo credits: @NLCHeadquarters, @Naija_PR

TUC's vice-president, Tommy Etim, told The Punch in a report published on Thursday, February 22, that the decision to protest on February 27 and 28 as announced by the NLC was not taken collectively by both unions.

Confirming the TUC's latest position, Etim said:

“We cannot join the protest because the decision was not taken collectively. It is very clear that by virtue of the letter, there is no way we can join the protest.”

Similarly, Nuhu Toro, the secretary general of the TUC, in the letter, faulted the process adopted by the NLC in picking the dates for the protests.

The TUC complained that this was the third time NLC president, Joe Ajaero, would be taking a unilateral decision.

The TUC's letter partly reads:

"We wish to state that such unilateral actions are contrary to the principles of our shared understanding and collaboration.

"We kindly urge you to reconsider your approach and to engage in meaningful consultation with all parties moving forward, as we will always do the same when the table turns."

