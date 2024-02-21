The leadership of organised labour has insisted on embarking on its two-day nationwide protest

The NLC and the TUC have earlier been urged to shelve the movement in the interest of Nigerians

Reacting to the DSS warning, the president of NLC, Joe Ajaero, said labour cannot fold its hands and watch Nigerians suffer

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday, February 21, took a swipe at the Department of State Services (DSS) over its warning that the union should shelve its proposed protest which will be held on February 27 and 28.

The secret police had earlier counseled the NLC and its counterpart from Trade Union Congress (TUC) to rescind their decision, saying the plea was in the interest of peace across the country.

DSS urged organised labour to pursue dialogue and negotiation rather than protest which might heighten tensions in the country.

But reacting to the DSS’ warning, the president of NLC, Joe Ajaero, said the secret police should not blackmail the organised labour and arrest those that want to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence as claimed, Daily Trust reported.

Ajaero said history would not forgive the labour movement and its leadership if it sits idly and allows the current hardship to continue festering due to non-chalant attitude of the Nigerian government and its officials.

The labour leader, who described the forthcoming action as “peaceful protest against unpardonable cost of living”, added that the union would not fold its arm while Nigerians continue to live in penury.

Ajaero said:

“We are equally worried that although the “Service is aware that some elements are planning to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence”, and yet have not executed the arrest of these elements.

“Having said this, we would not have ourselves blackmailed or lied against by the Service. Our protest is a peaceful one against the unpardonable cost of living of which the unserviced personnel of the Service are also victims. We cannot fold our hands and pretend all is well. That will be a grievous conspiracy that history will not forgive.”

NLC declares nationwide protests

Legit.ng earlier reported that workers under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) declared a two-day national mass protest, which will be held on February 27 and 28.

The union president, Joe Ajaero, disclosed this at the Labour House in Abuja on Friday, February 16, at a press conference organised by the union.

The protest was to press home the demands of Nigerians over the current hardship being experienced in the country.

