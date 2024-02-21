Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Anxiety as Organised Labour Begins Strike In Niger State, Details Emerge
Nigeria

BREAKING: Anxiety as Organised Labour Begins Strike In Niger State, Details Emerge

by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Minna, Niger state - The organised labour in Niger state on Wednesday, February 21, embarked on an indefinite strike.

As reported by Channels Television, the labour union shut down government offices and hospitals.

The workers were protesting the alleged violation of civil service laws, following the state government’s appointment of politicians as executive directors into government parastatal in the state.

The gates of government offices were under lock and key, including health care facilities across the 25 local government areas of Niger state.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel