Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism

Minna, Niger state - The organised labour in Niger state on Wednesday, February 21, embarked on an indefinite strike.

As reported by Channels Television, the labour union shut down government offices and hospitals.

The workers were protesting the alleged violation of civil service laws, following the state government’s appointment of politicians as executive directors into government parastatal in the state.

The gates of government offices were under lock and key, including health care facilities across the 25 local government areas of Niger state.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng