Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) are prepared for a nationwide protest

The protest is for Nigerians to express their displeasure with the current economic hardship being experienced

Ahead of the two-day protest, police commands across the country advised that the protest leaders should ensure peace

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Police in Nigeria have said that they would not condone any form of violence during the planned two-day nationwide protest declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Legit.ng reports that the strike which starts on February 27, is to protest the hardship being experienced by citizens of Nigeria.

A strike to protest the hardship in Nigeria is nearing. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) lamented that millions of Nigerian workers were facing hunger, erosion of purchasing power, and insecurity due to reforms that drove up inflation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Amid the impending protest, the police sounded a note of caution, The Punch reported on Monday, February 19.

The police's caution comes against the backdrop of the warning by the African Development Bank (AfDB) that the hardship in Nigeria might lead to social unrest in the country.

Recall that the protest over increasing hardship started in Minna, Niger state on February 5, with several other states holding similar protests after.

Ahead of the NLC's protests, Adegoke Fayoade, the Lagos state commissioner of police, on Sunday, February 18, held a meeting with labour leaders at the command headquarters.

The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this, said the union gave an assurance that the protest would be carried out within the ambit of the law.

Similarly, Ogun state police boss, Abiodun Alamutu, will be meeting with the labour leaders in the state on Monday (February 19) over the protest. This was to ensure that the police and the labour leaders were on the same page to prevent the rally from being hijacked by hoodlums.

On his part, Delta state police command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, stated that the state commissioner of police, Surajudeen Olufemi Abaniwonda, has directed the operations department to draw up an operational order.

More to read about hardship in Nigeria:

Hardship: Pupil tackles Tinubu, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that AbdulKabir AbdulQuadri, a young student based in Nigeria's northern region, lamented the alleged failure of governance in the country.

The energetic young scholar spoke at a school debate on the topic of whether voting should be mandatory in Nigeria or not.

Source: Legit.ng