The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will meet with a federal government delegation on Monday, February 19

The meeting comes amid an impending strike by the organised labour slated for February ending

Legit.ng reports that after initially asking for N1 million minimum wage, the NLC lowered its expectations

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is prepared to lower its demand for N1 million minimum wage for workers in the country.

This is in line with the current economic realities which include the cost of living, inflation, and naira devaluation.

Legit.ng understands that the national minimum wage committee, comprising representatives of the federal government, state governments, organised labour, and the private sector, will begin deliberations today, Monday, February 19, on the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The committee, which was inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on January 30, 2024, is expected to submit its recommendations to the national assembly as an executive bill before the expiration of the current N30,000 minimum wage in March 2024.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Benson Upah, the head of information of the NLC, insisted that the committee must come up with a minimum wage that would reflect the current economic realities and address the hardship of workers and Nigerians generally, The Punch reported on Monday, February 19.

Similarly, a top official of the NLC who does not want to be named because he was not authorised to speak on the issue, said:

"Whatever the trade unions are going to demand is going to be scientifically determined."

"It (the minimum wage) is going to be based on the cost of living. It will be based on the objective reality that the Nigerian worker encounters daily. How much does it take to care for an average family in Nigeria? That is a family that consists of two parents and four children.

“The consumer price Index is also one of the factors that the NLC is using. Then we are also looking at real wages. In essence, the N30,000 minimum wage that was paid in 2019, what is the real value of that N30,000 in 2024?”

