The NLC has announced that it would be embarking on a nationwide protest on February 27 and 28

Joe Ajaero, the president of the union, made the announcement at a press conference in Abuja on Friday

The development came days after the union and its counterpart, TUC, issued 14 days strike notice to President Bola Tinubu-led federal government

Workers under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have declared a two-day national mass protest, which will be held on February 27 and 28.

The union president, Joe Ajaero, disclosed this at the Labour House in Abuja on Friday, February 16, at a press conference organised by the union.

When is NLC going on strike?

According to Daily Trust, the protest was to press home the demands of Nigerians over the current hardship being experienced in the country.

Recall that the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had earlier declared that their members would begin a nationwide strike in 14 days over the ongoing hardship in the country.

Following the declaration, the federal government held a meeting with the leadership of the two unions, where they were urged to suspend the planned strike.

Will FG stop the NLC strike?

The federal government team was led by the minister of state for labour and employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who promised that the wages would be promptly paid henceforth.

However, Ajaero and the vice president of the TUC, Tommy Okon, stood their ground at the meeting and urged the federal government to fulfil its promise to the workers.

Days after, the governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused the Tinubu-led federal government of ruining the country's economy. They compared it to that of Venezuela, but the presidency accused the governors of failing as leaders over their failure to pay salaries and pensions despite increasing their federal allocation.

NLC, TUC give strike notice to FG

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC and TUC notified the federal government of their proposed strike.

The organised labour said their agreements with the Tinubu-led government in October 2023 had not been implemented.

Part of the agreement reached in October was that the federal government would increase the minimum wage, but it was yet to be implemented.

