Omoyele Sowore's family has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has displayed that he means well for Nigeria

The family's comment comes after the attorney general of the federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), decided to discontinue treason charges against the human rights activist

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the Sowore family said Fagbemi should be commended for rising above primordial sentiment to stop the prosecution

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kiribo, Ondo state - The family of a two-time presidential candidate and media entrepreneur, Omoyele Sowore, has expressed delight with the discontinuance of their son's case.

Recall that the Muhammadu Buhari administration, through its then attorney general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, had filed treasonable felony charges against Sowore, and another activist, Olawale Bakare (popularly called Mandate).

Omoyele Sowore is now a free man. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

Sowore vs FG: "We're now happy" - Family

This followed their arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS) for calling for a nationwide 'RevolutionNow' protest against Buhari in August 2019.

Following their arraignment, incarceration and eventual release, Sowore and Mandate were restricted to Nigeria.

Reacting to the nolle prosequi on Thursday, February 16, Sowore's family, in an exclusive comment provided to Legit.ng, lauded President Bola Tinubu.

The incumbent AGF and minister of justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), was also praised for "rising above primordial sentiment".

Barrister Allen Sowore, Omoyele's brother, who spoke on behalf of the family, told Legit.ng:

"The entire Sowore family is happy about this. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has displayed that he really means well for this country.

"The attorney general should be commended for rising above primordial sentiment to invoke the principle of nolle prosequi and discontinue the prosecution.

"This is a milestone in the nation's jurisprudence."

Source: Legit.ng