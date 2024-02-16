Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore recounted his ordeals during his legal battle with the federal government

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate said he had not seen his wife in five years since his legal battle began

The pragmatic Sowore also recounted how the immediate past administration led by Muhammadu Buhari was notorious and brutal to him

Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, disclosed that he hasn't been able to see his wife for five years.

He made this revelation in response to a recent court ruling that instructed the Federal Government to drop the treasonable felony charges against him and his co-accused, Olawale Bakare.

The AAC presidential candidate recounted his losses since the Buhari administration arrested him.

During the previous administration, Sowore and Bakare were prosecuted for organising a #RevolutionNow protest across Nigeria against former President Muhammadu Buhari.

During an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today, Sowore disclosed that he had not seen his wife for approximately five years following his detention in 2019.

As quoted by Daily Trust, he said:

“And the former government of Buhari was notorious for this. It led to a lot of loss of lives. He destroyed the economy but did everything to ensure that this country did not survive him. But I happened to have survived him.

“Not once did they do this. The police shot at me at close range with a gun breaking my face. I was attacked several times by state-sponsored thugs. My brother was shot dead. My mum fell ill and had stroke. My kids grew up without me. I hadn’t seen my wife in five years, since 2019. But I weathered the storm. I Knew that if you went through the direction that I chose in life, this was going to happen to you.”

Sowore’s family react as FG discontinues treason charges

Meanwhile, Sowore's family has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has displayed that he means well for Nigeria.

The family's comment comes after the attorney general of the federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), decided to discontinue treason charges against the human rights activist.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the Sowore family said Fagbemi should be commended for rising above primordial sentiment to stop the prosecution.

