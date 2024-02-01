Prominent human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has insisted that he cannot work with Peter Obi's Labour Party

Legit.ng reports that Sowore said his political ideology differs totally from that of the Labour Party

The two-time presidential hopeful asserted that Labour Party, PDP, and the ruling APC are in the same group

FCT, Abuja - Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, has said he cannot work with the Labour Party (LP) because of ideological differences.

In a video shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday night, January 31, Sowore said although he received entreaties to team up with Peter Obi and the LP, the alliance just cannot work.

"LP like a short rental" - Sowore

The media entrepreneur maintained that the LP, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC), are the same.

His words:

“I often tell the Labour Party people that they are not different from PDP and APC.

“We often argue because they are very visible on social media. And they would attack us all the time.

“So, one time that they reached me, asking me to join them, I said I can’t join the Labour Party – for a number of reasons.

“One, the Labour Party is the party without workers. And that is the truth. And for those of you who knows Airbnb, short rentals. The Labour Party is like a short rental.

“Labour Party is not a new party. The former governor of my state, Ondo (Segun Mimiko), was in Labour Party. He left the state worse than he met it.

“I told them that after the (2023) election, you will be shouting revolution. The next day after the (presidential) election, I woke up and ‘Revolution Now’ was trending.

“I say ‘why is Labour Party trending?’ I discovered that it is the Labour Party people asking for revolution. That is after they were cheated out of the system.

“Right now, the biggest people who are mobilising for revolution are the Labour Party people.”

