Davido's logistics manager and personal aide, Isreal DMW, recently got people talking online with his comments about marriage and beauty

In the post, Isreal shared that beauty has helped many young women get into marriage, but bad character has been their undoing

Isreal DMW's comment is coming in the wake of his marriage to Sheila Courage crashing fantastically publicly

Social media personality and Davido's logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, has sparked reactions online with recent posts.

The brand influencer's comments have been read by many as a dig aimed at his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

Source: Instagram

Isreal DMW doesn't seem to have moved on from his crashed marriage to Sheila as he shared his thoughts about beauty and marriage.

In his post, Isreal noted that beauty has helped many young ladies get into marriages, but their bad behaviours are why some are no longer in the husband's house.

Isreal DMW's comments are coming months after his marriage to Sheila crashed publicly. He accused Sheila's mum of turning his wife against him despite everything he did for their family.

See Isreal DMW's post trolling his ex-wife:

Netizens react to Isreal DMW's post

The logistics manager is one of Davido's avid foot soldiers who never shy away from publicly displaying his love for the Afrobeats singer.

However, according to some reports, Sheila isn't a fan of Davido, and she doesn't like how her husband publicly ridicules himself in the exaltation of the singer.

Here are some of the comments that trailed Isreal DMW's post:

@imoleenimi:

"Money has helped so many men with bride price but narcissist behavior keep making them loose their investment."

@latifachuks:

"Yea sure, your character."

@exclusive_oracle:

"Loves cause a thing ... I pray u have d strength to move on."

@mumcee_freshfoods:

"Na This kind Juju heartbreak I dey pray for my enemies."

@bagvendorphc:

"Heal and move on sir it’s very important."

@verachrealty_properties:

"Great you sausage their father's house. Ewu."

@chee.amahkah:

"E get wetin isreal remember now."

@luxuryhairby_yuwa:

"Israel, u sef don't have character, u are so uncouth. Abeg rest already."

@pearlyugo:

"Isreal your character good naim she leave you? E be like you no go kuku heal o."

@gennycyril_:

"Healing energy on you."

@tproyalty_botanicals:

"Their fathers ain’t complaining bro."

@greatnessoge:

"From wizkid to Sheila, bicycle seat head.. confused gender."

