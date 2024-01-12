Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, has said the Supreme Court affirmed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as the elected governor of Kano state “because they dread the consequences”.

Sowore made this claim via a tweet on Friday afternoon, January 12.

Abba Yusuf will remain as the governor of Kano state till 2027. Photo credits: @OfficialNNPPng, @YeleSowore

Sowore speaks on Kano Supreme Court judgement

The presidential hopeful stated that the powers that be did not genuinely want to confirm the NNPP candidate’s electoral victory.

Sowore wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“They've affirmed Kano for NNPP not because wanted to but because they dread the consequences!”

Supreme Court affirms Yusuf as Kano gov

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court affirmed Yusuf as the duly elected governor of Kano state.

Justice John Okoro who read the lead judgement held that the Appeal Court was wrong in its ruling to have deducted 165,616 votes from the votes secured by the Kano governor.

The apex noted that the lower court erred by asserting that Governor Yusuf was not a member of the NNPP.

According to the Supreme Court, the issue of nomination is a pre-election matter.

