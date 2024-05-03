Lagos Police have arrested peace disturbers in the Ile-Epo area of the state who were reported to have been causing violence

At least 50 suspects have been detained and will be subjected to due process for attempting to cause unrest in the environment

Police assure the public that orderliness has now been restored back to the vicinity, enjoining everyone to go about their business as usual

This was contained in a post made by the state's Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, on the Command official X handle (formerly Twitter).

Hundeyin revealed that apart from arresting the lawbreakers, their abodes were destroyed during the raid, essentially dislodging them

The Police promised to swiftly prosecute the detained individuals, adding that they would remain on the ground to observe how the environment would fare for the time being.

The post read:

"Following reports of clashes among some youths and hoodlums in the Ile-Epo area of Lagos State, the DPO Oke-Odo swiftly led his men to the scene, and have since restored normalcy. Over fifty suspects have so far been arrested while the shanties they occupied have been destroyed, effectively dislodging them.

