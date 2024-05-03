The Lagos state police command said it has identified the police officers who shot a young man referred to as Toheeb Eniafe at a fuel station

The police in Lagos have said that the officer who shot a young man identified as Toheeb Eniafe, who was in a queue at a petrol station on Wednesday, May 1, has been identified.

The Lagos state police command disclosed this in a statement signed by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the command on Thursday, May 2.

Hundeyin said:

“The person behind the shooting has been identified as a police officer serving at Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 17, Lion Building, Lagos.

“Investigation is still ongoing and further findings will be made available."

Hundeyin further disclosed that the command was working with the deceased family to prevent any miscarriage of justice in the case.

How police killed young man in Lagos

Eniafe was reportedly shot on Wednesday while in a queue at a petrol station that belonged to the Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited in the Obalende area in Ikoyi Lagos state.

It was learnt that Eniafe was shot dead during a resistance move by him and some others against the security agents who were allegedly trying to join the queue.

The incident happened amid fuel scarcity in the country, and many Nigerians have been in queues at petrol stations across the country.

Several petrol stations in the country have increased their prices to between N700 to N1000 for the commodity which earlier cost between N500-N600.

