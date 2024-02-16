Tinubu Under Fire for Appointing Son-in-Law as MD Federal Housing Authority
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed his son-in-law as the head of the Federal Housing Authority, sparking concerns about nepotism
- Legit.ng reports that Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo is married to Tinubu's eldest daughter, Folashade
- After Tinubu, for the first time, selected a relative for a position in the federal government, some Nigerians took to social media to criticise him
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has come under criticism from some Nigerians for appointing his son-in-law as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).
Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, Tinubu's son-in-law, is a former member of the house of representatives and is married to Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, a daughter of the president.
His appointment was confirmed on Thursday, February 15.
Although a prominent Tinubu defender, Reno Omokri, said there was nothing wrong with the appointment, several X (formerly Twitter) users disagreed.
Despite Omokri saying the appointment was not tantamount to nepotism, several internet users faulted Tinubu's decision.
Legit.ng captured some comments below:
Chrispack Chibuko wrote:
"My brother something is wrong. Nigeria is not family business."
Jacob Osaro said:
"He is appointing Yorubas into sensitive position...the economy is quickly dying, no jobs, he has suspended all social investment programs. Is he for us or against us?"
Lagos gubernatorial hopeful, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, mocked:
"What is good for Lagos is good for Nigeria. All hail the Royal family."
Journalist Eniola Daniel said:
"This Emilokan got his audacity from Buhari who also appointed his in-laws into key positions."
