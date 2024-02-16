President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed his son-in-law as the head of the Federal Housing Authority, sparking concerns about nepotism

Legit.ng reports that Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo is married to Tinubu's eldest daughter, Folashade

After Tinubu, for the first time, selected a relative for a position in the federal government, some Nigerians took to social media to criticise him

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance issues.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has come under criticism from some Nigerians for appointing his son-in-law as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, Tinubu's son-in-law, is a former member of the house of representatives and is married to Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, a daughter of the president.

President Tinubu appointed his son-in-law to run Nigeria's housing agency. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

His appointment was confirmed on Thursday, February 15.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Although a prominent Tinubu defender, Reno Omokri, said there was nothing wrong with the appointment, several X (formerly Twitter) users disagreed.

Despite Omokri saying the appointment was not tantamount to nepotism, several internet users faulted Tinubu's decision.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

Chrispack Chibuko wrote:

"My brother something is wrong. Nigeria is not family business."

Jacob Osaro said:

"He is appointing Yorubas into sensitive position...the economy is quickly dying, no jobs, he has suspended all social investment programs. Is he for us or against us?"

Lagos gubernatorial hopeful, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, mocked:

"What is good for Lagos is good for Nigeria. All hail the Royal family."

Journalist Eniola Daniel said:

"This Emilokan got his audacity from Buhari who also appointed his in-laws into key positions."

What to read about Tinubu:

Sowore's family thanks Tinubu

Meanwhile, the family of a two-time presidential candidate and media entrepreneur, Omoyele Sowore, expressed delight with the discontinuance of their son's case.

Barrister Allen Sowore, Omoyele's brother, who spoke on behalf of the family, told Legit.ng that the entire Sowore family is happy about the development.

Source: Legit.ng