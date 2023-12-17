Sowore has denied obsession with Peter Obi as he discloses past instances where he supported the former Anambra governor

The RevolutionNow convener claims he secured Obi's candidacy for the Labour Party in 2023 poll

Sowore also reminisces about his previous assistance to Obi during his tenure as governor, exposing plots against him using Sahara Reporters

FCT, Abuja - Omoyele Sowore made a crucial revelation of his age-long secret about Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election.

While denying being obsessed with Obi, Sowore, a former presidential candidate on the African Action Congress (AAC) platform, said it is not the first time he would be helping the former governor.

Sowore also claimed to be instrumental to the emergence of Obi as Labour Party presidential candidate adding that he provided the document used to get the latter a spot in the party.

The RevolutionNow convener also hinted that he saved Obi from being impeached by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, adding he used the Sahara Reports to expose all the plots against the former Anambra state governor.

He spoke during a space titled “MIC ON PODCAST” on Saturday, December 16, 2023, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Sowore stated thus:

“I was the one who provided the document that was used by Femi Falana (SAN) to get Peter Obi a spot in the Labour Party.

“When he was governor, Obasanjo then wanted to remove him; I helped using Sahara Reports to expose all the plots against him."

