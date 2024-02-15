The Nigerian government has discontinued its case against RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore, over alleged treason

A notice of discontinuance stamped by the federal high court, Abuja, and signed by the nation's minister of justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said the complainant (federal government of Nigeria) would not proceed with the case anymore

Legit.ng reports that reacting to the development, Sowore, 52, said he has been vindicated

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria has decided to stop the trial of former presidential hopeful and media entrepreneur, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare (popularly called Mandate).

As reported by The Nation, the decision to discontinue the trial was communicated to the federal high court, Abuja, via a notice of discontinuance, dated Wednesday, February 14, but filed the next day (Thursday, February 15) by the attorney general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

The notice reads:

“By virtue of the power conferred on me under Section 174 (1) (c} of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, Section 107 (1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, SAN intend to discontinue charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/235/2019."

Recall that Sowore and Bakare were arraigned in 2019 before the federal high court in Abuja following his staging of demonstrations in Abuja and Lagos which he tagged 'Revolution Now'.

He was detained at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters for about 150 days before securing freedom after a legal battle.

Subsequently, he was prohibited from travelling outside Nigeria.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, Amnesty International called on the Nigerian authorities to drop all the "bogus charges" against Sowore.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) described Sowore as a 'Prisoner of Conscience', a label it gave to him on November 20, 2019, following his (Sowore's) arrest by officials of DSS for spearheading the 'Revolution Now' protest.

Sowore reacts

Reacting to the development, Sowore, 52, said he has been vindicated.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle while attaching Fagbemi's discontinuance notice:

"Five years ago, the federal government of Nigeria commenced a fruitlessly malicious, tendencious and idiosyncratic treason trial (persecution) against me and several other revolutionary comrades across Nigeria. We stood our ground and began a historic journey to liberate our country, despite threats, assassination of family members, state sponsored violence and targeted attacks by security forces, we promised never to back down.

"Today, we have been vindicated on one front, the Nigerian government has terminated its own case against me, but we will not terminate our struggle for justice and liberty of our compatriots.

"We warned the Muhammadu Buhari regime and those who followed his ruinous path that they will face ultimate disgrace before long.

"We salute our revolutionary comrades. #RevolutionNow."

