On Tuesday, February 13, the Senate engaged in extensive discussions with the leadership of the nation's security apparatuses.

The session, which lasted for a considerable duration, saw the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and other security chiefs providing lawmakers with detailed updates on the progress made in addressing insecurity in the country.

It was gathered that over 5,000 military-grade weapons were confiscated by security agencies. Photo Credit: Nuhu Ribadu

Various government officials, including the NSA, ministers, and security chiefs, shared their accomplishments, outlining how their efforts have prevented major terrorist attacks since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May of the previous year.

Following the arrival of the security chiefs, Senate President Godswill Akpabio delivered a brief welcome speech, emphasizing the significance of the Senate's summoning of the security chiefs and the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun.

After the initial statements, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele proposed that the Senate transition into a closed session as a committee of the whole.

Speaking to a few journalists in Abuja on Thursday, a respected legislator shared that despite initial concerns among lawmakers, the security chiefs managed to allay their fears and gain their trust during the meeting.

Following the lengthy session, Senate leadership reaffirmed their faith in the security sector's leadership and commended their endeavours in tackling security challenges.

The lawmaker stated that Ribadu led the presentation, detailing the various aspects of the security challenges and the progress made.

He highlighted a significant decrease in indiscriminate violence, leading to fewer casualties from armed group attacks.

Ribadu noted a shift in tactics by Boko Haram and ISWAP, who now rely more on planting IEDs, indicating a departure from their previous methods. He credited the success against Boko Haram to the bravery of troops and the efforts of the Borno State Government.

Over 5,000 military-grade weapons confiscated - Ribadu

Additionally, the NSA informed lawmakers that 20 gun-running networks were dismantled, and over 5,000 military-grade weapons were confiscated and destroyed by government agencies.

The NSA also pointed out that sporadic incidents of kidnapping across the country suggest a shift in security challenges, with abduction and banditry now evolving into economic crimes, replacing armed robbery as a lucrative criminal activity.

The Inspector General of Police highlighted efforts to combat crime in the outskirts of Abuja, specifically mentioning successes against "one-chance" criminals.

While many lawmakers expressed contentment with the session, some highlighted operational weaknesses and called for improved cooperation among service chiefs.

Additionally, lawmakers urged the Minister of Finance to expedite the release of funds to security agencies.

