Amid the rising cost of food commodities and inflation in other sectors, President Bola Tinubu summoned an emergency meeting with all 36 state governors

Over the past few months, President Tinubu has been greeted with criticism from the opposition and allies

At the meeting held on Thursday, February 15, at the federal executive chambers, seven key points were raised for an immediate action plan

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu convened an urgent gathering today, February 15, with governors from across the federation.

The meeting occurred at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja. Among those present were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police.

Critical conversations were held on Thursday, February 15, at the federal executive chambers in Abuja. Photo Credit: @PBATMediaCentre

Source: Twitter

The session began at approximately 11:30 am.

Vital discussions took place at the meeting, with seven notable points highlighted by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu.

Insecurity

1. President Tinubu made three key pronouncements to address farming and food production insecurity.

A. More police personnel to be recruited to strengthen the force.

B. President Tinubu told the governors that the federal government plans to collaborate with them and the National Assembly to establish a system supporting state police instead of relying on vigilantes currently deployed in certain states.

C. The president urged governors to bolster their Forest Ranger units and equip them to ensure the safety of all wooded areas from criminal activities.

D. Further discussions regarding the establishment of state police and strategies for addressing security concerns will be held during the upcoming National Economic Council meeting.

Food security

2. The President urged cooperation between State and Federal governments to boost domestic food production, discouraging reliance on food imports and price controls in favour of supporting local producers to ramp up production.

3. The President urged Governors to emulate Kano State's approach in tackling the issue of food hoarding by traders looking to make a profit.

He instructed the Inspector-General of Police, National Security Adviser, and Department of State Services to inspect warehouses storing food items nationwide and prevent merchants from exploiting the situation for financial gain.

4. The President urged Governors to focus on boosting livestock development within their states, emphasising the need for increased production, particularly in the poultry and fishing sectors.

5. The President urged Governors to prioritise clearing all outstanding payments to current and retired workers, including salary arrears and pension gratuities.

This initiative aims to inject more money into the hands of the people, especially given the increased monthly revenue allocation to states through the FAAC.

6. Spend the money, don’t spend the people, he urged the governors

7. President Tinubu urged Governors to generate additional economic prospects for young people within their states to ensure their active involvement in productive endeavours.

Tinubu’s will kill Nigerians, says Atiku’s aide

Meanwhile, President Tinubu continues to face criticism for his harsh economic policies that have plunged Nigeria into crisis.

Phrank Shaibu, a special assistant to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, said the current administration lacks capacity.

He stated that President Tinubu's inability to take responsibility for his government's shortcomings indicates his lack of economic ideas.

Source: Legit.ng