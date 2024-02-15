The Tinubu Media Support Group has criticized governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing them of behaving irresponsibly.

In a statement released by its Chairman, Jesutega Onokpasa, on Thursday, the group alleged that these governors, who are benefiting from increased allocations, should not appear hesitant to take decisive action to alleviate the suffering of their constituents.

On Thursday, Feb. 15, President Tinubu summoned all 36 governors for an emergency meeting. Photo Credit: PDP

Source: Twitter

The group asserted that the opposition governors' attempts to distance themselves from responsibility for alleviating the hardship caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy were dishonourable and irresponsible.

The statement reads:

“We find it insulting that people who are saddled with the constitutional responsibility of taking care of the welfare of the citizenry have the effrontery to make it look like it is the sole duty of the federal government to address challenges sparked by fuel subsidy removal.

“These PDP governors, like their counterparts in other parties, have in the last 8 months been receiving far more allocations from the federation account for states and council areas, yet they are opting to play the ostrich when it comes to bringing succour to Nigerians feeling the brunt of the action."

The statement contended that it's absurd for governors on the National Economic Council to liken Nigeria to Venezuela, where hyperinflation has led to extreme cash usage for essential purchases.

Nigeria's current inflation rate of 28.94% matches that of August 2005, not Venezuela's 190%.

Additionally, a pro-Tinubu group criticised the governors for daring to urge urgent government action, asserting that the Bola Tinubu administration has already been actively implementing emergency and long-term strategies to address food security.

Tinubu asks PDP governors to account for increased federal allocation

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has knocked opposition governors under the umbrella of the PDP over their comments on hardship in the country.

Tinubu, through his minister of information and orientation, Muhammed Idris, asked the governors to give an account of their increased allocation to Nigerians.

The president said the governors are fond of playing around the gallery rather than taking their leadership role as members of the economic council.

