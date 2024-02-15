President Tinubu held a crucial meeting with the 36 state governors of the federation at the State House in Abuja on Thursday

Rising spate of insecurity and untold hardship were part of the major discussions on the president's table

After his meeting with the governors, Tinubu resolved to boost local food production rather than encourage food importation

State House, Abuja - Following the rising cost price of food commodities in Nigeria and untold hardship, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that he would not approve the importation of food or establish a price control board.

Tinubu said this on Thursday, February 15, during his meeting with the 36 state governors.

The meeting had in attendance Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), National Security Adviser (NSA), and the director general of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

Recall that on Tuesday this week, the government had hinted at plans to establish a National Commodity Board as a solution to the escalating food inflation in the country.

But Tinubu on Thursday took to his X account and tweeted:

"Dear Nigerians,

"My administration is dedicated to evolving home-grown solutions to tackle our nation's food security challenges head-on including setting up schemes to bolster local food production and cut out all forms of rent-seeking tied to food importation.

"I reiterated this commitment during my emergency meeting today at the State House, with all 36 state governors, the Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the DSS, and some ministers."

Journalist recommends solutions to food inflation

