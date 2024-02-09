An emerging report has given more updates on the allegation of terror funding linked to a northern senator.

The Citizens Initiative for Security Awareness (CISA) dismissed the claims on Friday, February 9.

According to the group, the allegations were being orchestrated by a cleric and a security officer.

FCT, Abuja - The Citizens Initiative for Security Awareness (CISA) in Abuja has accused a clergyman and a retired officer contracted with a security agency of spreading false claims about terrorism financing involving a lawmaker.

During a press conference in Abuja, Kabeer Salami, Assistant Coordinator (North) of CISA, labelled these individuals as "ethnic jingoists" aiming to divide Nigerians.

CISA claimed that these two individuals are attempting to drive a wedge between Northern Senators and citizens by alleging that a lawmaker is funding bandits and terrorists.

According to the Guardian, Salami urged the Presidency, Senate, security officials, and the public to disregard groups promoting misinformation, hate speech, and divisive rhetoric, which could fuel violence and extremism.

Call to action

CISA expressed dismay at individuals spreading news stories that seem to divide people without verifying their credibility.

As quoted by Vanguard, the group said:

"It is the most unfortunate that some unpatriotic Nigerians, buoyed by their diabolic intents, are not leaving any stone unturned in their quests to polarize the country and incite Nigerians against fellow citizens."

"Public records show how they insisted Tinubu posed a great security threat to Nigeria’s democracy and the cohesion of the APC."

CISA instructed security agencies to apprehend and take legal action against any organisation trying to slander fellow Nigerians with irresponsible remarks or behaviours that could incite ethnic or religious tensions.

Security agencies refute claims against Senator’s alleged of funding terrorism

Legit.ng had earlier reported that fresh details surfaced regarding accusations against a senator from the northern region accused of supporting terrorism.

Senior intelligence officials have refuted the claims, labelling them as unfounded and aimed at damaging the senator's reputation.

Nevertheless, security agencies have emphasised their opposition to anyone involved in funding terrorism, stating that such individuals will be held accountable under the law.

