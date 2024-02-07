The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, has attracted the attention of the Nigerian Senate as much has yet to be heard about N100 billion allocated for CNG buses

In a letter dated January 9, the Senate wrote to the minister demanding explanations and details of the project

A request has been issued to the minister as he has been asked to submit digital and hard copies of the documents to the Red Chamber

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The Senate Gas Committee has demanded that Finance Minister Wale Edun provide a breakdown of how N100 billion allocated for compressed natural gas (CNG) buses has been spent within seven days.

President Bola Tinubu's administration announced in August 2023 its plan to invest N100 billion by March 2024 in acquiring 3,000 CNG-powered buses.

Wale Edun has been given an ultimatum to provide the N100bn project document. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

In December, N130 billion was allocated for CNG conversion and electric vehicles.

However, little information has been about the project's progress since December.

A letter dated January 9 sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, February Jarigbe Jarigbe, who chairs the Senate Committee on Gas, expressed his committee's curiosity regarding the bid opening process.

He said:

“In particular, the committee is seeking detailed information on the process followed in the award and disbursement of funds to the companies benefiting from this allocation.

“I would appreciate insights into the compliance of these processes with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act of 2007."

Demand for documentation of N100bn CNG project

He also encouraged the minister to provide documentation and information concerning the companies granted funding, specifying the projects or endeavours they are engaged in to advance the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) within the nation.

Jarigba said:

“I believe that this information will be invaluable for our committee’s oversight responsibilities and will contribute to ensuring the success and effectiveness of the government’s efforts in promoting alternative energy sources.

“I appreciate your attention on this matter and look forward to receiving the requested information in seven days from the date of receipt.”

Jarigbe specified that the details should be provided digitally and in hard copy format, with 30 sets to be delivered to the committee's clerk.

Tinubu launches 107 gas, electric-powered buses

In December 2023, President Bola Tinubu inaugurated new sets of 107 gas and electric-powered buses and taxis in Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

The president made the inauguration during his visit to Borno state for the Chief of Army Staff Conference in the North East state.

This will be the second kind that the president will launch in December; the first was announced when the president was in Dubai.

Source: Legit.ng