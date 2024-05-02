A Nigerian man has spent N1.9 million to install a solar system for his use, shunning public power supply and electricity tariff increase

The man who installed the solar electricity for the user shared the story online, noting that it can provide power 24/7

He said the solar electricity can carry 75% of basic home appliances such as televisions, fans, freezers, fridges, and microwave

A man installed a solar electricity system to give him a 24/7 power supply in Nigeria.

Recall that the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved an increase in electricity tariff for Band A users.

The man said the solar system now costs N2.1 million. Photo credit: Omolaja Emmanue.

The man spent N1.9 million to install the solar power supply, but he is now free from the electricity tariff increase.

27/4 light in Nigeria with solar

In a post made online by Omolaja Emmanuel who worked on installing the solar system, states that it can can most home appliances.

"We just installed this 2kVA solar inverter system in Osun State in Nigeria. Installed alongside 220AH tubular batteries and 470W solar panels. It is capable of powering: TV, Fan, Freezer, Fridge, Microwave, Bulbs and other gadgets. Total cost of installation: N1,950,000."

Cost of installing solar electricity for private use in Nigeria

Legit.ng spoke to Omolaja and he said the cost of installing the solar system had increased as of May 2.

He said:

"Each solar panel is rated 470W. The system is currently N2,150,000 not N1,950,000. It is capable of power atleast 75% of appliances used in an average home. And with proper energy management, it can power a home daily without the need to use PHCN.

He said the solar system can even charge well with little sunshine. His words:

"On most days, however, it'll charge well even when there's rainfall because the solar panels are Monocrystalline and still work very efficiently even when there's no direct sunshine."

