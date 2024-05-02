A Nigerian man, who promised his female cousin a plot of land in Epe if she scored 300, has displayed her UTME result

He said the girl's father appealed to him to motivate her as she scored 170 in the 2023 JAMB examination

The excited girl's 2024 UTME result has got people talking as they urged the man to fulfill his promise

A real estate agent has celebrated his cousin's performance in the UTME with an interesting background story to it.

Sharing the girl's result on X, Babajide stated that he challenged the girl and that he would gift her a plot of land in Epe, Lagos if she scored 300.

The real estate agent promised his cousin a plot of land in Epe.

Source: Getty Images

Babajide said he had to challenge her that way after her father appealed to him to motivate her.

His cousin's UTME result breakdown

Babajide revealed how the girl sent him a WhatsApp message with a screenshot of her score and called him to remind him of his side of the agreement.

While noting that she didn't hit the target, Babajide expressed delight that she ''landed among the stars."

The girl scored 70 in English, 79 in physics, 58 in biology, and 74 in chemistry, bringing her aggregate to 281. This puts her in the 4.2 % of candidates who scored 250 and above.

She had scored 170 when she took the exam in 2023.

Netizens urged Babajide to fulfil his promise

@lawal_omorotimi said:

"Uncle jide since she didn’t get 300 but it’s close why don’t you get her the land close by Epe, somewhere like Eleko, ibeju."

@dhareymu said:

"Mr Jide, ebami fun omo yen ni 1 plot of land ni Epe ASAP. Congratulations to her."

@CitizenPeper said:

"Na the Biology destroyed the show. She for put Maths."

@omotaigga said:

"Which Sùúrù? Alábà or Ràgó?

"Give her the land ẹ̀gbọ́n..

"Congratulations to her."

@_OH_HE said:

"Lol nice result.

"Congrats to your cousin.

"The closest person to me who sat for this exam still has his result under investigation."

@Moshood81046233 said:

"For the sake of other time Sir. Your promised was the motivating factor for her to score that high. Please give her her plot of land or half a plot Sir. You can as well promise her a foundation on that land if she can make a first class."

Man cries out over relative's UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who promised his relative N10k if she scored 240 and above in the JAMB exam had cried out after seeing her score.

He said the girl, Andrew Khikmwa Lar, called him to inform him that she had sent him her account details and her UTME score, urging him to do the needful.

Khikmwa told him he could keep the extra score she got. From the screenshot Sunenna shared on Facebook, the girl got an aggregate of 251.

Source: Legit.ng