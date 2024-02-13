BREAKING: Senate in Closed-Door Meeting With Security Chiefs, Others

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

FCT, Abuja - The Senate is presently in a closed-door meeting with the nation’s security chiefs, Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar over the spate of insecurity in the country.

Others are the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, The Nation reported.

Senate in closed-door meeting with security chiefs over insecurity Photo credit: Nigerian Army/Nigerian Senate

It was gathered that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Minister of Finance and Coordinating for the Economy, Dr Olawale Edun, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam and Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim are also present at the closed-door meeting.

