On Wednesday, February 7, the Senate held a session at the Red Chamber to quiz the heads of Nigeria's armed forces.

In recent weeks, there has been a surge in the number of citizens being killed and kidnapped for ransom, leading to widespread fear and anxiety across the country.

However, the plenary session to probe the service chiefs was postponed until Tuesday, February 13.

FCT, Abuja - The Senate has suspended its rules to allow Senator Abdullahi Gumel, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on National Assembly Matters, and the Service Chiefs to address the senators on the overall state of insecurity in the country.

As reported by The Nation, the service chiefs are also anticipated to brief the chamber on the bandit and kidnapping in the FCT to establish a long-term solution.

In recent weeks, there has been a surge in the number of citizens being killed and abducted for ransom, leading to widespread fear and concern across the region.

Senate postponed probe of military chiefs

Much later, the Senate postponed its inquiry into the military chiefs regarding the nation's security challenges until February 13, aiming to ensure the participation of all relevant stakeholders in the security sector.

Initially planned for discussion in the Senate chamber, the session with the security chiefs has been postponed to allow for a more comprehensive briefing.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele proposed the adjournment of the security briefing, which Senator Abba Moro, the minority leader, seconded.

Last Tuesday, the Senate issued a resolution summoning the service chiefs to provide necessary explanations regarding the deteriorating security conditions in the country during a plenary session.

Senator Adetokunbo Abiru announced that the service chiefs will appear before the Senate on Wednesday and Thursday.

As quoted by Leadership, Senator Abiru said:

“We would have fixed Wednesday or Thursday this week as a new day for the interface but the Senate as a whole, has fixed the two days , for very critical and constructive engagement with the service chiefs.”

Senate honours late Yobe governor

The Senate convened in a closed-door session for two hours before addressing a motion brought forward by Senator Ahmad Lawan regarding the passing of Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

The Senate honoured the deceased with a minute of silence and decided to form a nine-member delegation to extend condolences to the Governor of Yobe State and the family of the late Senator.

Senator Adamu Aliero from PDP Kebbi Central will lead the delegation.

