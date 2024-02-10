President Bola Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead a presidential team to the AFCON finals

Tinubu directed maximum support for the Super Eagles as they confront the Elephant of Côte d'Ivoire on Sunday, February 11

The President urged Nigerians to create a wave of national pride that propels the Super Eagles to glory.

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will no longer attend the finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) between the Super Eagles and Elephant of Côte d'Ivoire.

Tinubu directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead a presidential team to the AFCON finals at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11.

Tinubu directs Shettima to leads presidential delegation to AFCON final Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications (Office of The Vice President) disclosed this in a statement.

Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, also confirmed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@aonanuga1956

“President Tinubu believes that Vice President Shettima's presence at the final alongside the delegation is a testament to the government's unwavering support for the team and its dedication to their success.”

The federal government calls on Nigerians to unite in support of the Super Eagles.

The President also urged Nigerians to raise their voices in encouragement and create a wave of national pride that propels the team to glory.

