President Bola Tinubu has asked the senate to confirm five new appointees as directors in the CBN

Senate president Godswill Akpabio reads the president's letter during plenary on Tuesday and referred it to the senate committee on finance, insurance and other financial institutions

President Tinubu, in another letter, asked the senate to confirm another appointee as NPC commissioner representing Osun state

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accappointednt affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of five directors to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This was disclosed in a letter by the president forwarded to the Senate on Tuesday, February 13, asking the Red Chamber to screen and confirm the presidential nominees for the apex bank jobs.

Senate President Akpabio reads Tinubu's request to confirm 5 CBN appointees Photo Credit: The President of the Senate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The letter was addressed to the president of the senate, alignedabio, and was read at the plenary session on Tuesday, Premium Times reported.

How many CBN directors did Tinubu appoint?

According to Tinubu's letter, the appointments were in line with Section 6, Subsections 1b and 10, subsections 1 and 2 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Establishment Act, 2007.

The letter reads in part:

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the under-listed five persons as Directors of the Board of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)."

The appointees are:

Robert Agbide Ado Wanga Muritala Sagaley Urom Eke Olayinka Aliyu

Tinubu asks senate to confirm NPC commissioner

The president expressed optimism that the request will receive the expected consideration from the senate, urging the president of the senate to accept the letter with "highest regards".

Akpabio then referred Tinubu's request to the senate committee on banking, insurance, and other financial institutions so that legislative actions could be taken on the letter, and they would report to the plenary in four weeks.

In a separate letter, President Tinubu also asked the senate to confirm the appointment of Hamidu Rahim as Commissioner for the National Population Commission (NPC) as a representative from Osun state.

Senate interrogates CBN Governor Cardoso

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate committee on finance, banking, insurance and financial institutions has started questioning the governor of the CBN, Yemi Cardoso.

Cardoso reportedly leads a team of the CBN for interrogation before the committee on Friday for discussion.

In January, the senate summoned the CBN governor over the country's dwindling economy and continuous decline of the naira against the dollar.

Source: Legit.ng