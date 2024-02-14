The IGP Kayode Egbetokun has been told to place three Nigerians on Interpol red alert for stealing $6.2 from the CBN coffers

The special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu made the request, alleging that Odoh Eric Ocheme, a staff of the CBN, and two other accomplices, were at large

According to the letter written to the IGP, the suspect had made documents in the name of former President Muhammadu Buhari, and a federal high court in Abuja had issued a warrant of arrest for them

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has reportedly been told to place about three Nigerians on the red notice of the Interpol for allegedly stealing $6.2 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by forging the signature of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is as a team of special investigators probing the series of frauds under the CBN wrote to the IGP. The letter was signed by the head of operations, DCP Eloho Okpoziakpo, office of the special investigator.

According to PM News, a staff of the CBN identified as Odoh Eric Ocheme, and two other accomplices, Adamu Abubakar and Imam Abubakar, had yet to be arrested. They were alleged to have conspired and forged the signature of former President Muhammadu Buhari in documents.

CBN probe: 3 persons forged Buhari's signature

The accused persons were said to have made way with $6,230,000 from the coffers of the apex bank in Nigeria.

The letter to the IGP reads in part:

“The Special Investigator, appointed by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to investigate the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Related Entities and other Key Government Business Entities kindly requests you to place the above-named individuals on INTERPOL RED NOTICE."

The statement further explained that a federal high court in Abuja had issued a warrant of arrest for the suspects.

Interpol is an international policing system that sees to the arrest of criminals and crime control worldwide.

EFCC witness reveals how Emefiele spent $6.2m

Legit.ng earlier reported that an EFCC witness had told a federal high court in Abuja how the former governor of the CBN spent over $6.2 million in cash for international election observers.

According to the EFCC, the witness made the confession before Justice Hamza Muazu of the federal high court in Abuja.

Emefiele is currently facing charges before the court for matters bordering on corruption allegations and money laundering.

