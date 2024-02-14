Tinubu asks Senate to confirm Cardoso as MPC chairman

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to confirm the CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, as the chairman of the Monetary Policy Committee

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written a letter to the Nigerian Senate asking the lawmakers to confirm the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Yemi Cardoso, as the chairman of the Monetary Policy Committee of the apex bank.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the letter on the floor at plenary on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

According to The Punch, the newly constituted MPC will hold its first policy meeting under Cardoso, between February 26 and 27.

“In accordance with the provisions of Section 12 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act 2007, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointments of the under-listed 12 persons as chairman and members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

Chairman and members of MPC

CBN governor, Olayemi Cardoso - Chairman

CBN deputy governor, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi - Member

CBN deputy Governor, Bala M. Bello - Member

CBN deputy governor, Emem Usoro - Member)

CBN deputy governor, Philip Ikeazor Member

DG Securities and Exchange Commission, Lamido Yuguda - Member

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Lydia Shehu Jafiya - Member

CBN director, Muritala Sabo Sagagi - Member

Aloysius Uche Odu - Member

Aku Pullen Odukemelu - Member

Mustapha Akinwunmi - Member

Bamidele A.G. Amuh - Member

As reported by Thisday, Akpabio referred the request to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions for further legislative input.

Akpabio said the committee will report back to the Senate in one week.

