The federal government has insisted that there is no going back in its stance on sachet alcohol ban

This was however not well received by some hoodlums who in reaction, attacked some officials of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control

The agency's director, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, maintained that the ban is for the overall benefit of Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Monday, February 12, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, (NAFDAC) has said there was no going back on the ban of alcoholic beverages in sachets.

NAFDAC insists on the ban on alcoholic drinks and says it is for the good of Nigerians. Photo credit: NAFDAC, Deborah Danbaba Debbydee

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, February 13, NAFDAC’s director-general, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, insisted that the ban was for the benefit of Nigerians and to save lives.

The DG stated that NAFDAC did not grant any product manufacturer renewal licenses past January 2024, The Nation reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking on whether NAFDAC would review the ban in view of the growing protests, the head of public relations office, NAFDAC, Christiana Obiazikwor, told The PUNCH that the ban remained.

Suspected thugs attacked NAFDAC officials

But reacting differently, angry drug hawkers, and touts, on Monday, attacked members of NAFDAC’s investigation and enforcement directorate and mobile policemen attached to them in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The suspected thugs destroyed the team's bus, threw stones and other dangerous objects at the team and journalists who were on hand to monitor the exercise.

How NAFDAC intercepted fake wines in Aba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NAFDAC intercepted counterfeited wines, soft drinks and consumables in Eziukwu Market (Cemetery Market) in Aba, Abia state.

NAFDAC Director General, Professor Moji Adeyeye, said it was following an intelligent tip-off carried out after several weeks of intelligence gathering and collation of data.

Adeyeye made this known in a statement issued on Monday, December 18, via NAFDAC X page (formerly known as Twitter) @NafdacAgency.

April 26, 2023, NAFDAC warned Nigerians about a killer cough syrup known as NATURCOLD in Nigeria.

The NAFDAC DG stated that the medicines had already claimed the lives of six children in Cameroon.

Source: Legit.ng