The Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) is currently planning to relocate some of its staff to Lagos

This decision comes after the recent relocation of CBN staff and FAAN headquarters from Abuja to Lagos

The previous relocations of the CBN staff and FAAN headquarters sparked uproar among northern leaders and groups

The Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has been reported to have concluded plans to relocate some departments to Lagos from Abuja.

The development will involve over 200 staff members of the commission moving from Abuja to Lagos, as reported by DailyTrust.

The NUPRC, formerly the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), is a department under the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources (FMPR).

Its office is located at the Central Business District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, while the new headquarters.

Why the decision to move staff to Lagos

The decision to move some NUPRC staff is more likely to raise eyebrows, given the reactions and controversies that followed the relocation of some departments of the CBN and the headquarters of FAAN from Abuja to Lagos.

A source quoted in the report described as senior management said that the decision is to help create space in the Abuja office.

“The Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Gbenga Komolafe has started making moves to relocate some departments to Lagos.

“He claims that this is to create space for new staff he wants to recruit. This is totally not justifiable as the office was moved to Abuja from Lagos not more than two years ago, and a very big new headquarter building is almost completed.

“So far they are transferring 200 staff of the upstream out of Abuja.”

