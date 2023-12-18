NAFDAC intercepts fake wines, soft drinks, consumables

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested ten people over fake wines, and drinks in Abia state

NAFDAC operatives intercepted counterfeit wines, soft drinks and consumables in Eziukwu Market (Cemetery Market) in Aba

NAFDAC Director General, Prof Moji Adeyeye, said the fake products estimated at over N750 million were destroyed and confiscated during the operation

Aba, Abia state - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has intercepted counterfeited wines, soft drinks and consumables in Eziukwu Market (Cemetery Market) in Aba, Abia state.

NAFDAC Director General, Prof Moji Adeyeye, said it was following an intelligent tip-off carried out several weeks of intelligence gathering and collation of data.

Adeyeye made this known in a statement issued on Monday, December 18, via NAFDAC X page (formerly known as Twitter)@NafdacAgency

She added that ten people were arrested during the raid on the market.

According to the statement, the counterfeits are produced by mixing cheaper sources of sugar and starch besides grapes or fruit, among other harmful chemicals unsuitable for human consumption.

The NAFDAC boss said the criminal operations have been going on for a long time and they operate like a cartel threatening anyone who dares challenge them.

“Over 1500 cartons of fake and substandard products were destroyed during the operation while 300 hundred cartons were evacuated to the NAFDAC warehouse.

“The street value of the confiscated and destroyed fake products is estimated at over seven hundred and fifty million naira only. (N750,000,000). Ten people were arrested on arrival at the crime scene and will be charged to court after a thorough investigation.”

