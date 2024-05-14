BREAKING: Jubilation as Tinubu’s Govt Sets to Empower 5000 NYSC Members With N10 Million Each
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has announced plans to empower at least 5,000 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with N10 million each.
The empowerment programme is to fund the corps members' entrepreneurial ventures after they complete the NYSC scheme.
The Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim, made this known during the opening ceremony of the inaugural meeting of the NYSC management with heads of Corps Producing Institutions (CPI) in Nigeria, held on Monday in Abuja.
According to Ibrahim, the initiative aligns with the upcoming NYSC reforms and is distinct from the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund program set for 2024.
