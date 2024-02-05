President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has announced the ban on alcoholic beverages that are produced in sachets and pet bottles less than 200ml.

The ban was announced through the federal government regulating agency, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), adding that the period given to the manufacturers to stop producing the sachet and pet bottle drinks has elapsed.

NAFDAC bans alcoholic drinks in sachet over health concerns Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

NAFDAC disclosed that the five-year window given to the manufacturers started in 2019 and ended on January 1, 2024, The Nation reported.

The director-general of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, added that the agency had commenced the enforcement of the ban on February 1, 2024.

Speaking on the development in Abuja on Monday, February 5, Adeyeye noted that the ban was not a sudden development but a result of a multilateral Committee that agreed that the ban would be in phases whereby production would be reduced by 50 per cent by 2020 while outright ban would be on January 31, 2024.

The NAFDAC DG noted that the agency did not issue a renewal licence beyond January 2024 to any company producing the drinks in sachets.

According to her, the agency took the route of wiping out the drinks in such sachets because of the negative effects on underage children.

She said because the drinks come in pocket-friendly sizes, accessible and affordable, children easily fell for the packages only to face the consequences in the future.

Source: Legit.ng