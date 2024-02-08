Stanley Nwabali earned Nigeria a place in the AFCON final after saving two penalties in a 4-2 shootout success over South Africa

Nigeria had lost five of their previous six semis at the continental finals but survived some nervous moments to book a place in the final where they will face Ivory Coast

Legit.ng reports that after Nwabali helped the Super Eagles to victory in Bouake, plaudits flowed on social media platforms, and a prominent sports administrator, Shehu Dikko, joined those eulogising the goalkeeper

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Former chairman of the defunct League Management Company (LMC), Shehu Dikko, on Thursday, February 8, shared the story of how Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, developed.

Legit.ng reports that Nwabali, 27, has been one of the standout performers at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire.

Stanley Nwabali gestures during the AFCON 2023 semi-final football match between Nigeria and South Africa at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on February 7, 2024. Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo

The Chippa United shot-stopper is a serious contender for the goalkeeper of the tournament following his super displays.

In Nigeria's last-four clash against South Africa which went to penalties after extra-time, Nwabali saved twice as the Eagles zoomed into the final.

Amid praise for Nwabali on social media, Dikko made a flashback to Nwabali's days in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Quoting a tweet, Dikko recalled how current Super Eagles third-choice goalkeeper, Olorunleke Ojo, was ahead of Nwabali at club level.

Legit.ng reports that Nwabali was on the books of Enyimba between 2020 and 2021.

Dikko wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"DESTINY CHILD!! May God bless Mr. Jude Anyadufu, the Sporting Director of Enyimba FC… Nwabali was unfortunately relegated from the NPFL with Go-Round FC of Portharcourt in 2018. But Mr. Jude saw he is something special in the games he kept for Go Round FC and so didn’t allow him to go down and signed up for Enyimba FC to start as 3rd choice keeper behind LEKE and FATAHU DAUDA (a Ghana International Goalkeeper)… the rest they say is history!!

"The Enyimba head coach, Usman Abdallah trust him and made him Number 1 and when he left Enyimba to Wikki and later Katsina Utd he always goes with Nwabili as his top keeper … Now in the Super Eagles setup, at the AFCON Nwabili is first choice while LEKE is the 3rd choice. That’s life."

