Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Vice president of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, joined the joyous Super Eagles team after their win over South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal on Wednesday, February 7.

Legit.ng had reported that Shettima was among the dignitaries at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké who watched the Eagles.

Nigeria confronted South Africa in the AFCON 2023 semifinal on Wednesday, February 7, and the Super Eagles triumphed. Photo credits: Anadolu, Ken Ishii

Nigeria reached the final of the AFCON 2023 tournament after a tense semi against South Africa which went the distance.

The West African giants progressed to their first AFCON final since 2013 when they beat Burkina Faso 1-0 thanks to a Sunday Mba strike. That was their third continental crown after wins in 1980 and 1994.

As they gun for their fourth title, politicians and other prominent personalities travelled to Ivory Coast to support their country. Among others, Shettima was in Ivory Coast — at the instance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Subsequently, Shettima was of the on-field celebrations following Nigeria's triumph.

Legit.ng understands that the Nigerian No.2 citizen also joined the Eagles in their dressing room.

Watch the video of Shettima on the pitch celebrating with the Eagles below:

It will be the eighth final appearance by Nigeria, who were champions in 1980, 1994 and 2013, and the fourth by 1992 and 2015 title winners Ivory Coast.

