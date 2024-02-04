Nigerians on social media have reacted differently to the recent statement of the NFF regarding the AFCON trophy

Social media users urged the NFF not to politicise the national team, maintaining firmly that "football is the only religion that unites us as a country"

This came after the NFF revealed the Super Eagles will lift the trophy for President Tinubu

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has attributed against Angola in the quarterfinals of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

NFF links Tinubu's renewed hope agenda to the Super Eagles' win against Angola. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @WTroostEkong

As reported by The Punch, NFF assured that the national team would win the trophy for Tinubu.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, who stated this in Abidjan on Saturday, February 3, thanked Tinubu for his support, emphasizing the president’s commitment to sports development, particularly football.

Following a 1-0 victory over Angola, secured by Ademola Lookman’s goal assisted by Moses Simon, Gusau praised Tinubu’s motivational words to the team.

He said:

“By the grace of God, I know he is going to reward them handsomely, which has never happened before in the history of Nigeria.

“We promised him that we were going to give him the trophy, and by the grace of God, we are going to do just that.”

This assertion by the NFF has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Nigerians react as NFF said Super Eagles will win AFCON trophy for Tinubu:

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

@MalcolmInfiniti tweeted:

"NFF can you please stop your eye service ? The Super Eagles’ victory at the AFCON 2023 has nothing to do with not to talk of aligning with Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ Please keep politics out of foot ball and don't bring bad luck to the boys."

@RealQueenBee__ tweeted:

"Don't ever try and bring Tinubu into this conversation."

@ChrisEjiofor7 tweeted:

"This statement is political and football is just a game. Because of this statement, Super Eagles' may lose the trophy."

@chibestvalen tweeted:

"Football way person they enjoy una wan spoil am."

@Derik_more tweeted:

"Are they playing to impress Tinubu or to win the trophy for Nigerians?

