AFCON 2023: Jubilation as Tinubu’s Govt Makes Notable Promise to Super Eagles After Reaching Final
- The federal government has promised to reward the Super Eagles of Nigeria after the team reached the final of the AFCON 2023
- The Nigerian team was made to work hard in the semi-final match against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday, February 7, eventually winning 4-2 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in regulation time
- After the hard-fought victory, vice president Kashim Shettima, who was in the stands to cheer the Eagles told the players and their officials in the dressing room, that Nigerian citizens are proud of their feat
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.
Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - The federal government has promised to reward the Super Eagles of Nigeria "for their commitment and dedication in reaching the final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire.
Legit.ng reports that vice president (VP), Kashim Shettima, informed the players and their officials in the dressing room about this development following their hard-fought victory over South Africa in the semi-final on Wednesday, February 7.
According to the Nigerian No.2 citizen, the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and the Nigerian people are proud of the Super Eagles' accomplishment.
A statement shared on the verified X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Super Eagles on Thursday morning, February 8, noted that the Shettima was in company with Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun state) and Duoye Diri (Bayelsa state); minister of youth, Jamila Ibrahim; as well as oil mogul, Wale Tinubu; FIFA council member, Amaju Pinnick; and the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau.
Pictures posted by the Super Eagles media team featured jubilant players and technical crew members.
Check out the images below:
What to read about Super Eagles, AFCON 2023:
- Top APC chieftain, Ojougboh, slumps, dies while watching Nigeria vs South Africa
- Nwabali: “Destiny child”, sports administrator shares story of Super Eagles’ goalie’s stunning rise
- "Nwabali for president": Nigerians hail goalie as he performs superbly against South Africa
Nigeria to play Ivory Coast in AFCON 2023 final
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria will play the Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire in the final of the AFCON 2023.
The AFCON 2023 crucial fixture was confirmed after Côte d'Ivoire defeated DR Congo in the second semi-final match on Wednesday night, February 7.
While Nigeria dispatched South Africa through penalties, the host country, Ivory Coast, beat Congo one nil.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng