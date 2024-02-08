The federal government has promised to reward the Super Eagles of Nigeria after the team reached the final of the AFCON 2023

The Nigerian team was made to work hard in the semi-final match against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday, February 7, eventually winning 4-2 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in regulation time

After the hard-fought victory, vice president Kashim Shettima, who was in the stands to cheer the Eagles told the players and their officials in the dressing room, that Nigerian citizens are proud of their feat

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - The federal government has promised to reward the Super Eagles of Nigeria "for their commitment and dedication in reaching the final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire.

Legit.ng reports that vice president (VP), Kashim Shettima, informed the players and their officials in the dressing room about this development following their hard-fought victory over South Africa in the semi-final on Wednesday, February 7.

The Nigerian government sent a delegation to support the Super Eagles in Ivory Coast on Wednesday, February 7. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

According to the Nigerian No.2 citizen, the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and the Nigerian people are proud of the Super Eagles' accomplishment.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

A statement shared on the verified X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Super Eagles on Thursday morning, February 8, noted that the Shettima was in company with Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun state) and Duoye Diri (Bayelsa state); minister of youth, Jamila Ibrahim; as well as oil mogul, Wale Tinubu; FIFA council member, Amaju Pinnick; and the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau.

Pictures posted by the Super Eagles media team featured jubilant players and technical crew members.

Check out the images below:

What to read about Super Eagles, AFCON 2023:

Nigeria to play Ivory Coast in AFCON 2023 final

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria will play the Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire in the final of the AFCON 2023.

The AFCON 2023 crucial fixture was confirmed after Côte d'Ivoire defeated DR Congo in the second semi-final match on Wednesday night, February 7.

While Nigeria dispatched South Africa through penalties, the host country, Ivory Coast, beat Congo one nil.

Source: Legit.ng