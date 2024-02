Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - The vice president, Senator Kashim Shettima, at the instance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has left Abuja, Nigeria's capital, for Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, to lend his principal's support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they take on South Africa in the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Legit.ng reports that the match will be played at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Côte d'Ivoire later this evening (Wednesday, February 7).

According to the presidency, Shettima's visit will strengthen the deep-rooted connection between football and national identity in Nigeria.

A statement on Wednesday evening, February 7, by Stanley Nkwocha, the senior special assistant to the president on media and communications (office of the vice president), reads:

"His (Shettima's) presence will not only inspire the Super Eagles on the pitch but also serve as a rallying point for millions of Nigerians cheering from their homes.

"This year's AFCON has seen the Super Eagles soar to new heights. With a dominant performance in the group stages and a thrilling victory in the quarter-final, they have established themselves as strong contenders for the title.

"With this being their 15th semi-final appearance, Nigeria holds the record for most appearances at this stage. They will be aiming to replicate their success in 2013 when they lifted the trophy in South Africa.

"Vice President Shettima's visit to Côte d'Ivoire serves as a powerful call for national unity and support. As the Super Eagles prepare for their crucial semi-final match, Nigerians across the globe are urged to raise their voices and cheer on their team."

