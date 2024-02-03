Olalekan Oyeyemi, a member of the Osun Park Management System in Ile-Ife, Osun state, has been remanded in Ile-Ife Correctional Centre by a Federal High Court in Osogbo

Oyeyemi, also known as Emir, was appointed to the park management by the state governor, Ademola Adeleke

His arrest and subsequent charges stem from allegations that Oyeyemi beat an unidentified man into a coma in 2023

Osogbo, Osun state - An Osun Park Management System member, Olalekan Oyeyemi, aka Emir, has been remanded in Ile-Ife Correctional Centre by a Federal High Court in Osogbo, Osun state.

The suspect, remanded on Thursday, February 1, was appointed into the park management by the state governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Olalekan Oyeyemi, an appointee of Governor Adeleke, has been remanded in prison for alleged murder. Photo credit: @O_basslet

Source: Twitter

The Nigeria police dragged Oyeyemi to court, slamming an 11-count charge against him.

Why Olalekan Oyeyemi was arrested

Oyeyemi, according to The Punch, was arrested by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Osun state police command in 2023 for allegedly beating an unidentified man into a coma.

The suspect was arraigned on Thursday. However, Oyeyemi's lawyer, Edmund Biriomoni, raised the issue of jurisdiction before his client's charge was read.

Biriomoni challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter and some of the counts listed against Oyeyemi.

The lawyer said he had filed a preliminary objection to the murder charge pressed against his client.

Police prosecutor reacts

Responding, the prosecutor, Umar Usman, from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, asked the court to withdraw a previous filed charge and replace it with an amended one.

Usman subsequently urged the court to take the defendant's plea, having accepted the amended charge.

Ruling on the matter, Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel granted the withdrawal and substitution of the charge.

He subsequently remanded the defendant to Ile-Ife Correctional Centre and directed Biriomoni to file a formal application for objection to the amended charge on behalf of his client.

Justice Ayo-Emmanuel adjourned the matter till Tuesday, March 5.

