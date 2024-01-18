Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State dismissed three monarchs by issuing a White Paper.

The affected monarchs include Oba Adegboyega Famodun, the Owa of Igbajo, Oba Ademola Ponle, the Are of Iree, and Oba Yinusa Akadiri, the Akirun of Ikirun.

The Osun state governor has ordered another selection process for new monarchs. Photo Credit: Ademola Adeleke

The announcement was made known on Thursday, January 18, through a statement from the Commissioner for Information, Kolapo Alimi, who stated that the governor ratified the White Papers, previously approved by the State Executive Council.

The decision followed a comprehensive review conducted by a special committee chaired by Governor Adeleke, demonstrating his commitment to due process, thorough consultation, and adherence to the rule of law.

The statement reads:

“By the report of the White Paper, all previous steps taken in relation to the installation of Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo stands nullified.

“And that all-inclusive selection process (es) for a new Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo, respectively, should commence immediately. Specifically on Aree of Iree Chieftaincy, the substantive chiefs are enjoined to withdraw their suit before the Court to allow for the commencement of the selection process in line with due process and tradition.

“And on the stool of Owa of Igbajo, the White Paper nullified the previous selection process, which produced Prince Gboyega Famodun and directed an all-inclusive selection process for a new Owa nominee. On the disputed Akirun stool, the White Paper directed that the parties await the outcome of the case before the Court of Appeal. And that the stool remains vacant.”

Alimi stated that the authorities had instructed the establishment of a task force responsible for retrieving government vehicles taken by individuals affiliated with the Gboyega Oyetola administration. Simultaneously, the State Government has mandated the Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment to publish the six white papers in the government gazette.

Those desiring copies of the white papers are encouraged to contact the Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment at the State Secretariat in Osogbo.

